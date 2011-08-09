Only 3 Weeks Left To Submit Nominations For The Most Valuable Private Digital Companies!

In a few weeks, we will be publishing the most eagerly awaited rankings list: The Digital 100.



The Digital 100 ranks the 100 most valuable Internet startups.



So put your nominating hats on!

In the survey box below, please nominate the companies that deserve to be on the list and explain WHY. The more information we have about financials and funding, the better our valuation estimates will be.

We base our valuations on a few things in particular:

Implied valuations in recent private financings

Financial performance (growth margin, operating profit, growth rate)

Market share and Market size

Growth rate

You have a few weeks to get your nominations in (we’ll stop taking them Friday, August 26, at midnight). Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations and figuring out which companies ACTUALLY are awesome as opposed to PR fluff.

Then we’ll spend a couple of weeks narrowing down the list before we unveil the 2011 rankings.

Some companies that will definitely be on the list are:

Facebook

Wikipedia

Airbnb

Craigslist

Twitter

So get cracking! Post your nominations in the box below.

You can also check out our 2010 Digital 100 list here >>

