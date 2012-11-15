It's Still A Wi-Fi World

To a surprising degree, consumers remain attached to Wi-Fi connections when using their smartphones.



Globally, 69 per cent of all the data traffic originated by smartphones still flows through Wi-Fi, according to mobile data solutions company Mobidia.

The United States tilted more toward the cell side, with 63 per cent of smartphone data going through Wi-Fi, and 37 per cent travelling through wireless networks.

The statistics demonstrate how data-heavy applications— music, video, photo-sharing— drive consumers to home and office Wi-Fi connections (and hotspots). Cell networks, with the exception of new 4G networks, can’t offer comparable performance.

Mobidia’s data draws on the roughly 600,000 mobile users globally who have downloaded the company’s My Data Manager app.

Mobidia found that users of Apple’s iOS phones lean on Wi-Fi more heavily than users of Google’s Android platform. There was also variability across wireless operators. Those encouraging Wi-Fi use (AT&T in the U.S. and O2 in the UK) saw a greater proportion of traffic going to Wi-Fi than their competitors.

Finally, countries like Japan and Singapore, which have state-of-the-art cell networks and generous data plans, saw the greatest rate of traffic on cell networks. In Singapore, cell networks accounted for half of smartphone data traffic. In other words, consumers will migrate to cell networks when these offer an experience on par with Wi-Fi.

