It's staggering how good 'Furious 7' stars are on social media



Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, The Rock, and other stars of the “Furious” movies are much bigger on social media than any other ensemble movie — yes, even “The Avengers.”

Crowdtangle provided some data on how they compare in followers:

Blowout, right? And that’s just looking at individual followers, not how the movies themselves compare. The “Furious” franchise is currently rocking more than 50 million Facebook likes, compared to 21 million for the “Hunger Games” movies, 13 million for the “Avengers,” and 10 million for “The Expendables.”

What makes the “Furious” family so good? Here’s some insight from Crowdtangle CEO Brandon Silverman:

Vin has been on Facebook for a very long-time (since at least 2012) and was way ahead of the game on what’s now considered a lot of best practices. The other big ones from F7 now all follow a lot of his approach as well, including the Rock, Jason Statham, Ludacris and Tyrese. First, they focus on Facebook and put a lot of resources into it. If you compare something as simple as often how they post, 8 out of the 10 who post the most frequently on Facebook from both franchises (F7 versus Avengers) are from F7. Second, they post content that has a very authentic, personal feel about what they’re doing in their day-to-day lives, including surprising, even embarrassing, content that breaks the mould of the buttoned-up celebrity. That’s something that takes time and a real personal buy-in from the individual celebrities. They’re also careful about how often they post promotional material (not true of a lot of celebrities), use a lot of visuals & native video and are willing to curate other people’s content when it’s engaging and meaningful for their audience.

