It's So Dark In Rome — Will We Be Able To See The Smoke?

In theory, we are supposed to be able to see whether a new Pope has been chosen in about 25 minutes — black smoke means no Pope, white smoke means Pope.



The thing is, it’s getting late in Rome. And it’s getting kind of dark.

So the obvious question is, will we even be able to see the smoke, whatever colour it is?

Here’s a screengrab from a few minutes ago.

Photo: Screenshot

