It's Simply Astonishing How Many Googlers Now Work At Square

After we reported that Google has a policy aimed at stopping Square from poaching employees, we wondered: Why Square?Facebook and Twitter, which are also on Google’s watch list, compete directly with Google for advertisers. Square ostensibly competes with Google Wallet, but that’s an experimental effort that hasn’t really gotten Google’s retail payments business off the ground.



Here’s a simpler explanation: The sheer numbers of employees involved.

Square has roughly 350 employees. We found at least two dozen who joined the company directly from Google.

Starting last summer, Square staged a major raid on Google’s top talent—a broad set of experienced people in engineering, product, legal, public relations, and human resources.

It was after those hires that Google instituted its policy of automatically countering any offer made by Square.

More recently, Square picked up most of Google’s former Atlanta engineering team, after Google shut down that office.

Here’s a partial list, via a LinkedIn search. We left out the Atlanta group as well as some Googlers turned Squares who appeared to have turned on search privacy settings on their profiles. Except as noted, we believe they’re all still working at Square.

Meet the Squooglers:

Austin Broyles, engineer

David Byttow, technical director

Tony Castellanos, recruiter

Grace Chen, product lead

Allen Cheung, software engineer

Catherine Ferdon, administrative assistant

Jared Fliesler, VP of user acquisition and business operations

Brian Grassadonia, director of products, mobile sellers

Beth Haley, recruiting coordinator

Chris Killpack, software engineer

Bob Lee, CTO

Kevin Lee, risk operations lead

Greg Marsh, university programs manager

Adrianna Morici, staffing professional

Kaitlyn Noble, staffing

Bryan Power, director of talent

Megan Quinn, director of products (left to join Kleiner Perkins in May)

Daniel Rice, software engineer

Jason Rosenberg, software engineer

Sydney Schaub, counsel

Chris Uzelac, production engineer

Dana Wagner, general counsel

Aaron Zamost, director, corporate communications

Kyle Zink, director of corporate brand

