It's Sentencing Day

Nobody seriously believes Bernie Madoff will get anything other than a de-facto life sentence today, but there should be at least a few fireworks at today’s hearing.



Madoff, of course, argues that he should receive no more than 12 years, giving him a chance to get out of jail in his lifetime. That is, of course, downright absurd.

The only interesting part will be him speaking and then him getting hauled off

AP: Madoff also “will speak to the shame he has felt and to the pain he has caused,” his attorney, Ira Sorkin, said in court papers.

“We seek neither mercy nor sympathy,” Sorkin wrote. But the lawyer urged Chin to “set aside the emotion and hysteria attendant to this case” as he determines the sentence.

There was no shortage of emotion in recent e-mails and letters to the judge by victims.

