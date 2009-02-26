It's Security, Stupid: Over 80% Of Companies Say They Won't Use Cloud Computing This Year

Security fears are scaring companies away from cloud computing. And while IT execs generally think highly of the cloud idea in abstract, over 80% of companies not yet on the cloud have no plans to integrate “any form of cloud computing” over the next 12 months.



The news comes from a new survey of over 500 C-level execs conducted by Avanade, the Microsoft (MSFT) – Accenture (ACN) joint venture.

Here’s the good news for cloud computing enthusiasts, execs think:

71%: Cloud computing is a real technology option

80% in US / 65% worldwide: Cloud computing reduces up-front costs

70%: Cloud computing makes businesses more flexible

62%: Cloud computing helps companies react more quickly to market conditions

So with generally positive views of the cloud, why aren’t execs planning to adopt the tech? The survey found “By a 5-to-1 ratio executives report they trust internal systems over cloud-based systems due to fear about security threats and loss of control of data and systems.”



uscloudsurveyreleasefinal053414 – Free Legal Forms

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.