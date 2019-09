Tumblr President John Maloney and founder David Karp

Earlier, we wondered if Tumblr‘s extremely long downtime meant it might have lost everything.”That’s ridiculous,” is Tumblr’s official response from President John Maloney.



Guess that’s good news.

But that doesn’t mean Tumblr — which is still down — hasn’t lost some data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.