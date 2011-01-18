IT'S REALLY OVER: Brett Favre Selling Retirement Merchandise On His Website

Photo: OfficialBrettFavre.com

Let’s face it: It will never really be over until the NFL refuses to give Brett Favre a helmet, but this is as close to a definitive answer on No. 4’s retirement as you’ll ever get: Autographed merchandise. (via @DarrenRovell)Favre’s official website is now selling this “Thanks for the Memories” photo, featuring the dates of his playing career and three teams he started for.



(Not a lot of memories for the Falcons we guess.)

It’s only $24.99, unless you want one of the signed limited edition pics, it which case it’s $299.99. (“A portion” of the proceeds go to charity.)

You might want to pony up the extra cash too, because if he comes back next year, it will REALLY be a collector’s item.

