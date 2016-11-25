Asian markets are quiet

Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images

There’s nothing much happening in Asian markets, unless you’re a commodities trader.

It’s the day after US Thanksgiving, it’s a Friday and the cricket is on in Australia.

As I walked past an outdoor bar earlier there was more liquidity there than is churning through markets today.

Still, they are trading. And, as usual, risk assets are doing fairly well as a whole, particularly bulk and base commodity futures in China which are putting in yet another storming performance.

Most stock indices are rising, although there’s slight weakness in Japan and China.

In currencies, the US dollar is weaker against most emerging markets, but still rising against the yen.

This is despite US treasury yields continuing to push higher.

Here’s the scoreboard as at 3pm in Sydney.

Stocks

Australia ASX 200 5500.50 , 0.28%

5500.50 , 0.28% NZ NZX 50 6896.27 , 0.19%

6896.27 , 0.19% Japan TOPIX 1459.02 , -0.06%

1459.02 , -0.06% Shanghai Comp 3237.64 , -0.13%

3237.64 , -0.13% Shenzhen Comp 2116.53 , -0.23%

2116.53 , -0.23% HK Hang Seng 22699.82, 0.40%

22699.82, 0.40% Sth Korea KOSPI 1971.19 , 0.00%

1971.19 , 0.00% Sinagpore STI 2868.10 , 0.86%

2868.10 , 0.86% Taiwan TAIEX 9166.09 , 0.15%

9166.09 , 0.15% Philippines PSI 6862.14 , -0.16%

6862.14 , -0.16% Indonesia JKSE 5117.38 , 0.19%

5117.38 , 0.19% Malaysia KLCI Index 1624.21 , 0.00%

1624.21 , 0.00% Thailand SET 1496.11 , 0.40%

1496.11 , 0.40% India Nifty 50 7995.45 , 0.38%

7995.45 , 0.38% S&P 500 Futures 2205 , 0.19%

Currencies

AUD/USD 0.7430 , 0.32%

0.7430 , 0.32% NZD/USD 0.7019 , 0.34%

0.7019 , 0.34% USD/JPY 113.44 , 0.13%

113.44 , 0.13% USD/CNY 6.9138 , -0.03%

6.9138 , -0.03% USD/CNH 6.9351 , -0.14%

6.9351 , -0.14% USD/HKD 7.7559 , 0.00%

7.7559 , 0.00% USD/KRW 1177 , -0.33%

1177 , -0.33% USD/SGD 1.4293 , -0.20%

1.4293 , -0.20% USD/TWD 31.89 , -0.04%

31.89 , -0.04% USD/PHP 49.85 , -0.15%

49.85 , -0.15% USD/MYR 4.460 , 0.34%

4.460 , 0.34% USD/IDR 13565 , 0.07%

13565 , 0.07% USD/THB 35.66 , 0.00%

35.66 , 0.00% USD/INR 68.62 , -0.19%

68.62 , -0.19% US Dollar Index 101.63 , -0.07%

Commodities

Brent Crude $48.92 , -0.16%

$48.92 , -0.16% Gold $1,177.70 , -0.46%

$1,177.70 , -0.46% Silver $16.30 , 0.31%

$16.30 , 0.31% SHFE Copper ¥48,100 , 1.67%

¥48,100 , 1.67% SHFE Aluminium ¥13,970 , -1.17%

¥13,970 , -1.17% SHFE Zinc ¥22,865 , 2.74%

¥22,865 , 2.74% SHFE Nickel ¥95,300 , 0.64%

¥95,300 , 0.64% SHFE Rebar ¥3,107 , 5.39%

¥3,107 , 5.39% DCE Iron Ore ¥643.50 , 2.96%

¥643.50 , 2.96% DCE Coking Coal ¥1,575.00 , 2.27%

¥1,575.00 , 2.27% DCE Coke ¥2,138.00 , 0.66%

10-Year Government Bond Yields

United States 2.389% , 0.034%

2.389% , 0.034% Japan 0.029% , -0.002%

0.029% , -0.002% Australia 2.776% , -0.003%

