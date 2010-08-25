It's Possible To Make $100,000 A Year Selling Android Apps

Apple’s iPhone app store has famously created some quick millionaires. But it looks like Google’s Android app platform can also generate a respectable revenue stream, upwards of $100,000 per year.



Android developer Aaron La has posted an interesting item rounding up the revenue he has generated from his “Advanced Task Manager” app, an Android utility. So far, he’s made about $80,000 from app sales and AdMob ad revenue. With recent revenue around $10,000 per month, that puts the app on a $100,000+ run-rate. That’s obviously not a runaway success, but a very viable revenue stream for one app. (Via Daring Fireball.)

As Google continues to duke it out with Apple for smartphone supremacy, there are definitely some big improvements it can make to its app store, which will help developers make money and justify their investment in Android. The iPhone is still the place to make money in mobile apps, today at least.

But this is a sign that Android is not THAT far behind, which is good news for Google.

(Note: Updated to reflect correct timing of when the revenue was accumulated — since early 2009, not just 2010.)



