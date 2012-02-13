It's Possible That Over 95% Of Pinterest Users Are Female

Photo: Pinterest on Facebook
About 97% of people that like Pinterest’s Facebook page are women, TechCrunch reports based on data from Inside Network.Considering over 1,000,000 people like Pinterest’s Facebook page, it’s not a stretch to say that “97%” might not be far off for how many actual Pinterest users are female.
Still not convinced that 97% could be anywhere close to accurate?
Well, nine million of Pinterest’s 10 million users are “Facebook connected,” meaning their Pinterest accounts are hooked UP to their Facebook accounts.
Over 1/5 of these Facebook fans use Pinterest every day, which is still a pretty big sample size to draw conclusions from.
