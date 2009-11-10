It's Payback Time For The Afghani Warlords

In return for their pledges to guarantee huge majorities for Karzai in the August 20 election, the Afghan president had to make promises to a number of power brokers or warlords in the provinces. Some of those were promised key ministries in the next government, according to Gilles Dorronsoro, a specialist on Afghanistan at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The main concern in Kabul and Washington in the wake of Karzai’s re-election is how many of the warlords to whom Karzai is indebted will be rewarded with ministries when the new cabinet is announced.

“Everybody who supported Karzai now expects their payback,” said Dorronsoro, who spent the entire month of August in Afghanistan.



