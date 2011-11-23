IT'S OVER: Facebook's 'Bachelorette' Calls Off Her Engagement!

You think Mark Zuckerberg is Facebook’s most famous employee?



Well, OK, maybe you’re right.

But SOMEWHERE on the list of famous former employees at Silicon Valley’s hottest startup – perhaps somewhere after Eduardo Saverin – you’ll find a name in bold print: Ali Fedotowsky.

Ali charmed her way into all our hearts when, a couple years ago, she went on ABC reality TV show “The Bachelor.”

She was a Facebook sales rep at the time, and she was tragically forced to quit the show when her vacation time ran out.

BUT THEN…Ali came back! She did ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” There she met Roberto Martinez.

We all knew he wasn’t good enough for her, but we all decided to be happy for her anyway.

AND THEN…Yesterday, we learned that ALI IS BACK! After postponing their wedding this summer, she and Robby broke it off for real.

