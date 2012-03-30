It's Over: 7 Signs Newt Gingrich's Campaign Is Dying

Jordan Teicher
It’s not the first time that Newt Gingrich’s campaign has been down for the count, but it’s likely to be the last.In the past week, a series of moves by the campaign, coupled with some striking numbers about his place in the race, point to the fact that Gingrich is entering a new phase in his presidential quest: the death march.

Things have looked bad before. In the summer of 2011, 16 of his staff members quit in protest of his unorthodox campaigning style. Gingrich eventually bounced back and became the front-runner.

But back then he had time, and his rivals weren’t looking as strong as they do today.

He says he won’t bow out, but from his shrinking funds to his shrinking staff, things are looking terminal for Gingrich. 

He cut one-third of his full-time staff.

About a dozen of Gingrich staffers will be out by the end of the month. Some are based in Arlington while others are working in the states.

Source: Politico

He replaced his campaign manager.

Campaign manager Michael Krull is out, and longtime aide Vince Haley is in. Haley has worked for Gingrich for nine years and is currently deputy campaign manager and policy director.

Source: Politico

He's going to stop travelling as much.

Gingrich won't be visiting the primary states as frequently, and instead will focus on reaching voters through videos and social media.

Source: The Washington Post

He's not even trying to win delegates through elections.

Instead, he's going to call delegates personally, and try to persuade them to support him at the convention.

Source: The Daily Mail

He has more debt than cash.

As of February 29, his campaign has $1.55 million in debt, and $1.54 million in the coffers.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Even his sugar daddy says that Gingrich's time has come.

He placed behind Ron Paul in Illinois.

Ron Paul got 9.3 per cent. Gingrich got 8 per cent. Ron Paul was considered hopeless long before Gingrich, and he still managed to beat Gingrich in this state. Need we say more?

Source: The Huffington Post

How did things get so bad?

