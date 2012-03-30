It's Over: 7 Signs Newt Gingrich's Campaign Is Dying

Photo: mittromney via YouTube

It’s not the first time that Newt Gingrich’s campaign has been down for the count, but it’s likely to be the last.In the past week, a series of moves by the campaign, coupled with some striking numbers about his place in the race, point to the fact that Gingrich is entering a new phase in his presidential quest: the death march.



Things have looked bad before. In the summer of 2011, 16 of his staff members quit in protest of his unorthodox campaigning style. Gingrich eventually bounced back and became the front-runner.

But back then he had time, and his rivals weren’t looking as strong as they do today.

He says he won’t bow out, but from his shrinking funds to his shrinking staff, things are looking terminal for Gingrich.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.