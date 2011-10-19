IT'S ON: Protesters Interrupt John Boehner's Golf Game

Photo: CourageCampaign via YouTube

Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner, a well-known golf lover, was noisily disrupted on the links yesterday when Occupy Wall Street-style protesters infiltrated the Newport Beach country club where he was enjoying a quiet early morning round.The LA Times reports that Boehner’s visit to the Pelican Hill Golf Club, in California GOP-stronghold Orange County, was interrupted by 50 protesters from the “Courage Campaign,” who shouted and drummed away the morning, urging Republicans to pass President Obama’s jobs bill. They even paid for an aeroplane to fly over the golf course with an aerial banner that read: “GOP JOBS PLAN = OCCUPY GOLF COURSE.”



One of the resourceful activists was actually able to get into the country club and bug Boehner in person by pretending to have a tee time. But when he tried to hand Boehner a petition, the Ohio Republican apparently turned and walked away.

