IT'S ON: Hulu Hires Bankers, Heads To The Auction Block

CNBC’s Julia Boorstin reports that Hulu has hired Morgan Stanley and Guggenheim partners to help with its sale.



“To the auction block!” she tweets.

Yesterday, the LA Times reported that Yahoo showed interest in buying Hulu.

Since, we’ve heard that Yahoo is not the suitor behind this week’s action.

At the same time, we’ve heard Big Purple hasn’t “closed the door” on any deal, according to a source.

More soon…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.