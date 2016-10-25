IT'S ON: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green will go head-to-head in Adelaide 'early in the new year'

Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images.

Australian boxing champs Anthony Mundine and Danny Green will go head-to-head at Adelaide Oval “early in the new year”, according to sport and tourism minister Leon Bignell.

The long-awaited bout between to the two rivals could attract 37,000 people, which would make it the biggest fight in Australian history in terms of crowds, says Bignell.

It follows the Green-Mundine clash in Sydney in 2006 which attracted 30,000 fans.

Reports of the fight were first flagged back in July when the Sunday Telegraph published a photo of the two fighters meeting at Sydney airport to close a deal, in which each fighter will reportedly get a purse of up to $10 million. Read more on that here.

Further details will be disclosed at a press conference today.

More to come.

