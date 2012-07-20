IT'S OFFICIAL: Whitney Tilson And Glenn Tongue Are Parting Ways

Whitney Tilson

CNBC’s Herb Greenberg reports that T2 Partners co-founders Whitney Tilson and Glenn Tongue are parting ways. Tilson will remain with T2 Partners and Tongue will start his own fund, CNBC reported citing a note from Tilson.



T2 Partners sold most of its stocks in preparation for this transition, CNBC reported.

UPDATE: Market Folly just Tweeted “In T2 “breakup” letter, Tilson says “I will adopt a much lower public profile and let my investment returns speak for themselves.”

