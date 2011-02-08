Now We Know Who To Blame For Soaring Commodity Prices

Joe Weisenthal

We’ve been on this kick before, but it’s worth reiterating something we’ve pointed out before.

If you want to blame a central bank for global commodity inflation, look at China. When you see oil tanking hard on a modest (somewhat expected) rate increase, it’s not hard to draw a line between the overly-loose policy at the PBOC and upward commodity pressure.

It’s not as sexy as blaming Bernanke, but just as valid.

china M1

Photo: Bloomberg

