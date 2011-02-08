Now We Know Who To Blame For Soaring Commodity Prices

We’ve been on this kick before, but it’s worth reiterating something we’ve pointed out before.



If you want to blame a central bank for global commodity inflation, look at China. When you see oil tanking hard on a modest (somewhat expected) rate increase, it’s not hard to draw a line between the overly-loose policy at the PBOC and upward commodity pressure.

It’s not as sexy as blaming Bernanke, but just as valid.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.