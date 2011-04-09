IT'S OFFICIAL: Union Square Ventures Is The Top VC In The World

Union Square Ventures is the best performing VC firm in the country by IRR and multiple of capital returned, according to VC Mark Suster, citing data by Preqin, a private equity data company.



It’s no surprise. A big tech company CEO once told us that their IRR is “over 50%” and a person close to the firm told us “they’re the best in the business”, which is a widely held view in startupland. But it’s interesting to see someone looked at the data and it backs up anecdotal evidence. VCs returns are one of their most closely guarded secrets.

Union Square has invested in some of the biggest tech successes like Twitter and Zynga and is also invested in plenty of under the radar but highly successful startups like Return Path, Indeed and others.

The firm has also stuck to its small fund ethos, which helps: IRR is higher if you return the same amount of money from a small fund.

The Forbes Midas List, which tries to rank venture investors, ranks Union Square’s most visible partner, Fred Wilson, at #12, but the list’s methodology has been criticised.

Here’s Suster’s tweet, in case he deletes it right after this post comes up:

Photo: Twitter

Don’t Miss: The 11 Huge Tech IPOs Coming This Year →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.