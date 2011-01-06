It's Official: TV News Is For Old People

According to a new Pew study, the Internet surpassed TV as the number one news source for 18-to-29 year olds in the U.S. last year.



The trend isn’t new–the Internet has been gradually replacing other sources of news for the last decade, with a particularly sharp rise in 2007. But 2010 is the first time that the Internet surpassed all other sources of news for young users. The trend will only accelerate as those younger users age and move into other demographic groups.

The Internet is also closing in on newspapers as the number-two news source among 50-to-64 year olds, and finally surpassed radio in the over-64 demographic.

Now, it’s just a matter of time before advertising spending catches up with the audience.

