It's Official: TMZ Is Not Going To Be An AOL Property

It’s official: TMZ will not be coming along for the ride as AOL goes public.



In an AOL filing the company says, “Telepictures will assume responsibility for all of TMZ’s ongoing operations.” Telepictures is subsidiary of Time Warner. AOL will provide “online distribution to TMZ for a fee.”

In the filing we get to see how TMZ’s business is doing. AOL and Telepictures split revenue evenly.

In 2008, TMZ generated $12.7 million for AOL, which means it generated $25.4 million overall. Through September of this year, TMZ has only generated $12.4 million overall. In 2007 it was $19.2 million. In 2006 $6 million.

Via: Rafat Ali at PaidContent

