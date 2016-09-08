IT'S OFFICIAL: This is the iPhone 7

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the latest entry in its flagship smartphone series, the iPhone 7.

The new handset, along with the larger iPhone 7 Plus, will be available for pre-order from Friday and the devices will be available one week afterwards, with the 4.7-inch starting at $1,079 and the 5.5-inch Plus model going for at least $1,269.

Apple first confirmed the device’s existence through its Twitter account, before deleting the tweets shortly afterwards.

Here’s what you can expect:

The iPhone 7’s design isn’t dramatically different from that of its predecessor, with an aluminum body and rounded edges.

It’ll come in five colors, including a new glossy “Jet Black” finish and a lighter black shade, alongside the usual gold, silver, and rose gold.

The phone’s antennas are now embedded further into the device, making them less noticeable.

It’ll run on a new four-core “A10 Fusion” chip. Apple says this will result in 40% faster overall performance, and 50% faster graphics performance, than the previous A9 chip.

Apple also claims the device will last two hours more hours “on average” than the iPhone 6s, and one more hour than the iPhone 6s Plus.

It’ll will be available in 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants. Yes, that means the 16GB model is no more. (Though there’s still no microSD support.) The “Jet Black” model will only be available in 128GB and 256GB, though.

Here are the big pics:

The iPhone 7 comes in five colours: rose gold, gold, silver, and two new shades of black. Apple The jet black colour has a shiny, metallic finish and subtle Apple logo. Apple The rose gold colour looks identical to last year's iPhone 6. Apple The standard gold colour looks identical too. The hidden antenna lines on the back of the iPhone 7 give the new model a sleeker look. Apple The iPhone 7 Plus comes with a dual-lens camera, which you can see up close here: Apple The second lens is a telephoto, which allows you to zoom in farther while maintaining crisp image quality. Apple sells a line of coloured leather and plastic cases for the iPhone 7. Apple The iPhone 7 will run iOS 10 when it goes on sale September 16. Preorders start Friday, September 9. Apple

