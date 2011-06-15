CHECK THIS OUT: They Hate Goldman Sachs In Greece, Too

Unmistakable image from the Greek protests right now…



A picture of PM George Papandreou with the words Goldman Sachs over it. It’s the vertical blue banner on the right. (Thanks to @stocksage1 for first noticing the banner).

Below it we’ve blown it up.

Of course, Goldman has been accused of facilitating the controversial swaps that allowed Greece to hide its debt and enter the EU, which is why they’re in this gigantic mess.

