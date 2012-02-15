IT'S OFFICIAL: There's Been A Huge Drop In People Caring About The Deficit

NYT/CBS is out with a brand new poll, which shows improving marks for Obama and his handling of the economy.



Not surprisingly, with the improving economy, people have just stopped caring about the deficit.

Here are the responses to the question of what topic voters would like to hear politicians addressed.

In the same poll last summer, 11% thought the deficit was a priority. That’s down to 4% who think it’s a priority.

Photo: NYT

