IT'S OFFICIAL: The True Finns Will NOT Be Part Of Brand New Finnish Government

After a huge electoral showing that left the party basically tied with Finland’s other three main parties, the True Finns will not be part of the new Finnish election.Party leader Timo Soini just announced the news, according to YLE (Finland), saying that it basically hinged on the Portuguese bailout agreement, and the fact that the other parties supported it.



When was the last time you heard a politician abdicate power and say something to the tune of: “It would have been nice to be part of the government, but you can’t betray yourself,” as Soini said today.

