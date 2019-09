Alright, it’s official. The stress tests were a joke.



Consider:

The adverse economic scenario was for a small decline.

The total capital needs of ALL the failed banks was just 3.5 billion eur.

Only 7 banks failed, and the two big ones are already nationalized.

Only one Greek bank failed.

Verdict: joke.

See the full coverage here.

