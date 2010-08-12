It's Official, The Jobless Situation Is Getting Worse, Not Just Stagnating

Here’s the latest look at the weekly claims numbers, courtesy of Calculated Risk. We’re obviously coming unglued from the 450K level, and moving back towards 500K.
As CR notes:
The dashed line on the graph is the current 4-week average. The 4-week average of initial weekly claims is at the highest level since February, and suggests further weakness in the labour market.
Photo: Calculated Risk
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.