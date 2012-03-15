IT'S OFFICIAL: The Job Market Must Be Booming

Photo: Seattle Municipal Archives via flickr

Since two makes a trend, we’re ready to declare a major trend: The job market is booming.The first story of the morning was about ex-Goldmanite Greg Smith quitting his job in dramatic fashion.



And now since then we’re hearing big rants from Google-ites about how its culture is changing.

And actually it’s multiple Googlers who are whining.

When the stories of the day are about people who are employed that are whining or quitting, you know things are getting good.

OK, and if you want less circumstantial evidence about the booming job market, check this out about Michigan auto suppliers possibly having a labour shortage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.