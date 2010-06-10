It's Official, The Financial System Is Stressed Out Again

In his morning note, David Rosenberg passes on the latest look at the St. Louis Fed’s financial stress index, which combines stuff like stock prices, and LIBOR, and other indicators to get a measure of stress on the financial system.



A long-term horizon makes it pretty easy to see what’s going on.

As the Pragmatic Capitalist been pointing out, this is what makes the current market selloff all the more troubling, and clearly different from past dips since the March 2009 rally.

