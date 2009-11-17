TARP Inspector Barofsky Slams The AIG Counterparty Ripoff

An audit of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) has made it official — The Fed gave AIG counterparties far too much protection during the AIG bailout.



Despite having the ability to force AIG counterparties to accept hair cuts on their contracts with AIG, the Fed allowed them to get away with 100 cents on the dollar. You may have believed this previously, but now it’s extremely clear that the taxpayer was sold a bit short.

The New York Times highlights that UBS even offered to only receive 98 cents to the dollar on some contracts, yet this idea was quickly done away with by Goldman Sachs and French banking regulators, presumably working in the interest of French banks. They said it could be ‘criminal’ to force losses on counterparties outside of bankruptcy proceedings, which may have been true in a normal situation, but one has to understand that these players realised that the Fed was unlikely to let AIG fall into bankruptcy due to the fact that they had already pumped $85 billion into AIG, and because the Fed had already expressed its intention not to let AIG go bankrupt. Do to this unfortunate disclosure, AIG counterparties were able to play hard ball during negotiations. Rather than struggle, the Fed just caved-in.

New York Times: The Fed “refused to use its considerable leverage,” Neil M. Barofsky, the special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, wrote in a report to be officially released on Tuesday, examining the much-criticised decision to make A.I.G.’s trading partners whole when people and businesses were taking painful losses in the financial markets.

There have been suggestions that the Fed chose to negotiate weakly, Mr. Barofsky said, to give a “backdoor bailout” to A.I.G.’s banks. He said Mr. Geithner and the Fed’s lawyers had denied this, but added that “irrespective of their stated intent,” there was no doubt about the result: “Tens of billions of dollars of government money was funneled inexorably and directly to A.I.G.’s counterparties.”

By paying 100 cents on the dollar for securities which had already fallen in value, the Fed lost the taxpayer billions of dollars.

WSJ: The New York Fed ultimately lent $24.3 billion to Maiden Lane III to finance its purchase of $62 billion in securities from AIG’s counterparties, which kept the collateral they had earlier received from AIG to compensate for market value declines. At end September, its outstanding loan to Maiden Lane III was $19.3 billion, while the portfolio was valued at $23.5 billion.

