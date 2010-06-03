It's Official: The Diamond Saw Is A Failure, LMRP Now In Doubt, BP To Use Once-Failed "Top Hat"

Photo: Flickr

Now we feel pretty sure that the leak is going to August.Yesterday BP announced that the diamond saw, which the company was using to make a clean slice of pipe at the top of the Deepwater Horizon riser, had gotten stuck. Apparently it later become unstuck, but it didn’t matter. The diamond saw doesn’t work.



Now the company is going to use sheers, but that won’t create as clean of a pipe so the whole LMRP may not work, and instead they’ll have to use a modified “top hot” (a containment dome, basically), which is what they failed at initially. What a mess.

Check Out Photos Of BP’s Saw Getting Jammed >

