Political Correctness Has Killed Obama's Deficit Commission

So Alan Simpson, the co-chair of Obama’s deficit commission, called Social Security a cow with 310 million tits. Then he had to apologise and grovel to the AARP, and now Paul Krugman is calling on him to be fired.



If there were any doubt that the commission were going to be pointless, that doubt has been removed.

If there is a deficit crisis, then it has to be addressed by talking about entitlements, and if you can’t talk about entitlements (in a colourful manner) without having to apologise to seniors, then the whole exercise is pointless.

It’s political correctness, except that that normally applies to someone going off-script regarding minorities or women, this time it’s about elders. Anyway, the pernicious aspect of a politically correct way of talking is that it disqualifies people from even having a conversation, which is what’s happened now.

Hopefully the deficit crisis is a myth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.