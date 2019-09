From that new CBO report on wealth inequality comes this fascinating chart.



The 1% is the ONLY income group that expanded its share of the national pie between 1979–2007. Not even the 81–99% grew its share.

No wonder everybody’s mad at ’em.

Photo: CBO





