IT'S OFFICIAL: Sydney Gelateria Cow And The Moon Makes The World's Best Gelato

John Crowl and his son Sam celebrate winning the world’s best gelato title. Photo: supplied.

Sydney’s Cow and The Moon has taken out the title of the world’s best ice cream at the Gelato World Tour in Rimini, Italy.

The family-owned business in the inner-city hipster suburb of Enmore won the top gong for its Mandorla affogato-flavoured gelato, beating competitors from 22 other nations.

Co-owner Wendy Crowl told Business Insider that her husband, John and son Sam travelled to the home of gelato, Italy, to compete in the prestigious competition.

Sam is a bit of a coffee buff and trialled a few coffees from Sydney specialty roaster Single Origin. Cow and the Moon held a coffee tasting night were it invited its most coffee-savvy customers to sample different roasts before settling on the Kenyan.

He took the beans to Italy and hooked up with a local cafe to make the espressos for the gelato.

“It was all about getting the right acidity,” Wendy said, explaining the choice of bean.

So what’s so good about their affogato gelato?

“It’s an exciting flavour. It epitomises what we are trying to do here, which is make gelato a dessert rather than just picking up icecream on the way home,” Wendy said.

Along with the coffee, the gelato has a Madagascan vanilla base, caramelised almonds and salted caramel in it.

“We were selling so many actual affogatos… we thought we should do that with salted caramel, which is a trendy flavour at the moment,” Wendy said.

Now, with the world title under their belts, the gelato kings now have their eyes set on Grand Dairy Awards with eight flavours, including the Mandorla affogato, entered in the competition.

Despite their new flavour receiving the top award in Italy, Crowl finds it hard to go past the classics.

“My favourite has to be the good old-fashioned passionfruit cream or vanilla or chocolate, they’re the classics,” he said.

Here’s a look at some of their tasty treats.

