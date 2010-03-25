It's Official: Sarah Palin Lands TV Show Deal With TLC

It’s happening: Discovery Communications gave the greenlight to eight episodes of Fox News contributor Sarah Palin’s TV show. The former Alaska governor will be giving tours of her home state in a show produced by Mark Burnett.



Discovery plans to air the series, tentatively titled “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” on TLC.

“Our family enjoys Discovery’s networks,” said Governor Sarah Palin, according to a statement obtained by the Live Feed and the New York Times. “I look forward to working with Mark to bring the wonder and majesty of Alaska to all Americans.”

“With a dynamic personality that has captivated millions, I can’t think of anyone more compelling than Sarah Palin to tell the story of Alaska,” said Burnett. “I’m thrilled to reunite with Discovery on this project, which brings together one of the most fascinating figures of our time with one of the most wondrous places on earth.”

Palin was reportedly asking for $1 million per episode, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.