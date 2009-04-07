It's Official: Roger Friedman Out At Fox News

Yesterday News Corp claimed Fox 411 columnist Roger Friedman had been fired for reviewing a pirated copy of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but neither Fox News nor Roger Friedman would confirm the firing, with Friedman going so far as to deny he’d been canned.



But today he reportedly met with Fox News head Roger Ailes and executive vice president John Moody and had his chance to explain why he shouldn’t be let go.

But no such luck. This afternoon, Fox News released a statement saying that Friedman would no longer be writing his column for Fox 411:

Fox News representatives and Roger Friedman met today and mutually agreed to part ways immediately. Fox News appreciates Mr. Friedman’s 10 years of contributions to building foxnews.com and wishes him success in his future endeavours. Mr. Friedman is grateful to his colleagues for their friendship and support over the past decade.

We think it’s unfortunate that corporate politics resulted in Friedman being fired twice. But News Corp. has effectively demonstrated that it does indeed have “zero tolerance” for piracy.

