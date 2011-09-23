It's Official - Pakistan Is Behind The Recent Afghan Attacks Against U.S. Troops

Photo: ap

Pakistan’s intelligence service was behind the September 10 attack against U.S. servicemembers in Afghanistan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen said Thursday.There was a the sharp ring of truth to Mullen’s final appearance before Congress, as he prepares to end 43-year his military career and retire next week.



Mullen testified the U.S. has solid evidence that Pakistan supported the huge truck bomb that attacked Combat Outpost Sayed Abad and injured 80 troops earlier this month, as well as last week’s assault on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

U.S. officials have publicy speculated about ties between Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Agency and Afghan terrorist operations, but this is the first definitive assertion that Pakistan is actively attacking U.S. forces.

From Stars and Stripes: “Mullen blasted Pakistan’s government for “choosing to use violent extremism as an instrument of policy” and jeopardizing its strategic partnership with the U.S.

“They may believe that by using these proxies they are hedging their bets, or redressing what they feel is an imbalance of regional power,” he said. “But in reality, they have already lost that bet.”

