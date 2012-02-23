IT'S OFFICIAL: Obama Has Succeeded In Reuniting Protestants And Catholics

Forget the Reformation, Obama is re-uniting Protestants with Catholics.



One problem: they are uniting against him.

Obama’s Department of Health and Human Services issued a ruling that all employers- even religiously affiliated employers like schools and hospitals had to provide health insurance that includes contraception, sterilization, and “morning after” pills – or else face stiff fines.

Catholics, who believe any act of artificial birth prevention is sinful were the first to object. But they’re not alone.

Chris Moody of Yahoo News reports that administrators from Protestant-affiliated schools are now getting in on the act of protesting the Department of Health and Human Services regulation that would require them to provide

The Council of Christian Colleges and Universities, which represents 136 schools, met earlier this month and the topic of Obama’s HHS mandate kept coming up, according to Moody.

In a statement after Obama’s announcement, Paul Corts, the council’s president, expressed scepticism that the accommodation plan would resolve the issue.

“Without seeing the final rule it is impossible to tell from the President’s general statement if our specific religious liberty issues have been addressed,” Corts said. “Therefore, we remain unaware of whether the religious exemption will encompass our schools and their student plans and eliminate all of the violations of conscience issues. We are anxious to get the details and will continue to work with the Administration to try to ensure that the religious liberty of our institutions is protected.”

The whole mood is pretty ecumenical. Early in the controversy, the Orthodox bishops in America also issued a statement of support for the Catholic Church earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Richard Land, head of the Southern Baptist Convention wrote a scathing editorial saying that Obama was violating America’s tradition of religious liberty “We want the law changed, or else we’re going to write our letters from the Nashville jail, just like Dr. King wrote his from the Birmingham jail,” he wrote.

Many religious schools and charitable organisations are launching lawsuits against the Obama administration hoping to see the law repealed under first Amendment jurisprudence. Their bet is that the courts will find a right to religious liberty (mentioned prominently in the Bill of Rights) is going to trump the right to preventative health-care, initiated by Obama’s health reforms.

See also, our dueling editorials, “DEAR CATHOLIC CHURCH: It’s Time You Dropped This Ridiculous No-Birth-Control Thing and “TIME TO ADMIT IT: The Church Has Always Been Right On Birth Control”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.