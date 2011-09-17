OMG! Obama Has Become Such A Dork

President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was defined by its hipness, attracting legions of young Americans to campaign on his behalf.



His campaign is trying to recapture some of that spirit this time around with a Twitter-themed t-shirt.

The campaign tweeted this from @BarackObama today: “If you’re reading this, we bet you like both @BarackObama and hashtags—and that you’ll like our new Twitter shirt.”

The link points you to this page, asking for a $25 donation in return for the shirt on the right.

“When we first decided to make a campaign T-shirt just for Twitter users,” the campaign writes, “we spent a while thinking about the hashtag that does the best job of summing up what we’re fighting for.”

Only one word comes to mind to describe this gimmick — LAME.

Photo: BarackObama.com

