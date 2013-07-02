It's Official: Mark Pincus Is No Longer The CEO Of Zynga, Replaced By Former Microsoft Exec Don Mattrick

Don Mattrick, CEO of Zynga

XBox chief Don Mattrick is leaving Microsoft to join Zynga, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reported earlier today. Swisher said Mattrick would likely be taking over Mark Pincus’ role as CEO of the struggling gaming company.



Zynga just confirmed the news. Pincus is out, Mattrick is in. Pincus will become Chairman and Chief Product Officer. Mattrick starts next Monday.

So far, shareholders like the move. Zynga’s stock was up 12% shortly after Swisher’s report came out.

Microsoft may have been caught off guard by Mattrick’s departure. It’s not clear who will take over his position, and Mattrick’s role was expected to expand as the result of an upcoming reorganization at Microsoft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.