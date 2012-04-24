It's Official: Lindsay Lohan To Play Elizabeth Taylor In Biopic

and Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan has officially been cast to play Elizabeth Taylor—in a Lifetime TV movie.



Lohan will portray Taylor in the made-for-TV biopic tiled “Liz & Dick,” which is based on Taylor’s romance with Richard Burton, her “Cleopatra” co-star and real-life husband (twice over).

Lohan announced the news in a recently released a statement:

“I have always admired and had enormous respect for Elizabeth Taylor. She was not only an incredible actress but an amazing woman as well. I am very honored to have been asked to play this role.”

Lifetime’s executive vp of programming, Rob Sharenow, also expressed his excitement on the casting.

“She is one of the rare actresses who possesses the talent, beauty and intrigue to capture the spirit of such a provocative icon.”

Production on the film begins in early June—if Lohan can stay out of trouble until then.

