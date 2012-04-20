Leonardo DiCaprio Will Star As A Hard-Partying, Drug Abusing Stockbroker In 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' Movie

It’s official! Leonardo DiCaprio will star in the “Wolf of Wall Street” — a movie adaptation of Jordan Belfort’s best-selling memoir directed by Martin Scorsese, Deadline reports.



From the press release.

Leonardo DiCaprio will star as Jordan Belfort – the ‘Wolf of Wall Street.’

Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire”) adapted the screenplay, which chronicles Belfort’s dramatic rise and fall on Wall Street, along with his hard-partying lifestyle and tumultuous personal life, which included drug and alcohol addiction.

“Everything about this film plays to Martin Scorsese’s genius and visionary storytelling, said Riza Aziz. “At its heart, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ is about the rise of new ‘modern’ gangsters in New York. Wall Street gangsters that redefined excess, greed and arrogance. We’re excited to see Mr. Scorsese take the reins of this visceral, tumultuous ride.”

We’ll probably be seeing DiCaprio and the cast around Wall Street since production is expected to begin in August.

And just in case you’re not already familiar with Belfort’s book, here’s a synopsis from Amazon.

By day he made thousands of dollars a minute. By night he spent it as fast as he could, on drugs, sex, and international globe-trotting. From the binge that sank a 170-foot motor yacht, crashed a Gulfstream jet, and ran up a $700,000 hotel tab, to the wife and kids who waited for him at home, and the fast-talking, hard-partying young stockbrokers who called him king and did his bidding, here, in his own inimitable words, is the story of the ill-fated genius they called…

In the 1990s Jordan Belfort, former kingpin of the notorious investment firm Stratton Oakmont, became one of the most infamous names in American finance: a brilliant, conniving stock-chopper who led his merry mob on a wild ride out of the canyons of Wall Street and into a massive office on Long Island. Now, in this astounding and hilarious tell-all autobiography, Belfort narrates a story of greed, power, and excess no one could invent

