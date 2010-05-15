It's Official: 'Law & Order' Is Toast

Well, that was fast.



Brian Stelter and Bill Carter are reporting that NBC has confirmed it is cancelling ‘Law & Order.”

From The New York Times:

NBC confirmed Friday that it had canceled “Law & Order,” bringing an end to one of the largest television productions in New York.

“Law & Order” was on the verge of becoming the longest-running drama in prime time television history, surpassing “Gunsmoke.” But it appears that the “Law & Order” executive producer Dick Wolf will have to settle for a tie. The final episode will be shown on May 24.

Read our earlier item for the back story >>

