Justin Timberlake Just Announced He's Releasing A New Album

Watch out Bieber, the original Justin is back.

It looks like Justin Timberlake will be putting out another album. At least, that’s what the singer / actor’s big announcement today hinted toward.



His unveiled a video on a countdown website just after noon today.

Entitled “I’m Ready,” Timberlake rues on what the next decade means for him and gives an explanation for why he’s only released two albums in the past decade.

“It means more to me than anybody else in the world,” says Timberlake. “I don’t know that I could physically torture myself that much year in and year out and expect it to fulfil me the way that it does and the way that it is right now I don’t want to put anything out that I feel like is something I don’t love.”

Timberlake’s last album was “FutureSex/LoveSounds in 2006.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Currently, there’s a timer on the website that will unveil something else in three days time.

