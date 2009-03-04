It's Official: Julius Genachowski Nominated As FCC Chief

As widely expected, former IAC (IACI) counsel, and former Barack Obama classmate Julius Genachowski has been nominated to head up the Federal Communications Commission.

Julius is widely regarded as smart, tough… and a fierce defender of the principle of net neutrality.

AP: Stifel Nicolaus analysts Rebecca Arbogast and David Kaut said the shift of the FCC majority into Democratic hands is likely to weaken the power of incumbents like major phone companies, and strengthen the clout of Internet companies like Google Inc. and Yahoo Inc.

Image ExecutiveBiz / Flickr

