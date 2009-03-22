It's Official: Jim Clark has THE Life

OK, OK. It’s good to be Netscape co-founder Jim Clark.

Tomorrow, the 64-year-old tech zillionaire is going to marry 28-year-old former Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret swimsuit model, Kristy Hinze, according to the New York Post.

We don’t know where the couple is registered, but here are some details:

•The four-day affair will begin on Clark’s $100 million yacht continue to Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island and drift to Virgin Gorda island for the ceremony.

•The dress code will be “tropical chic” and a strict no-shoes policy will be enforced.

•Hinze, because we know you’re wondering, is a decade younger than Clark’s daughter.

The whole NY Post story>



