IT'S OFFICIAL: Jena Malone To Play Johanna Mason In 'Hunger Games' Sequel

Photo: Screengrab

After weeks of speculation, Jena Malone has officially signed on to play the coveted role of Johanna Mason in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the sequel to spring’s blockbuster smash that grossed nearly $700 million worldwide.Malone was most recently seen in TV’s “Hatfields & McCoys” and Zack Snyder’s “Sucker Punch.”



SPOILERS: In the book, Johanna Mason plays a ‘victor’ that is forced back into the arena for the 75th annual Games. Mason uses her sexuality to intimidate Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), including a notable “Catching Fire” scene in which she strips down in front of her. Mason also appears in the final book “Mockingjay,” which means Malone is likely signed to a multi-film deal.

With Philip Seymour Hoffman signed on as “gamemaker” Plutarch Heavensbee, the last major role left to be cast is fan favourite Finnick Odair, a District 4 tribute. Sam Claflin (“Snow White and the Huntsman”) is reportedly in the running. Tony Shalhoub is also in talks to play District 3 tribute Beetee.

“Catching Fire” will begin filming in September with Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) taking over as director. The sequel is due out November 22, 2013.

SEE ALSO: Philip Seymour Hoffman joins ‘Hunger Games’ sequel >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.