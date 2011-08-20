It's Official: Iraq Wants The U.S. To Stay

Army Pfc. Dylan Jeffrey Johnson, 20 killed in Iraq June 26, 2011

Photo: AP

defence Secretary Leon Panetta announced Friday that Iraq has already requested the U.S. remain beyond 2011 and the Pentagon is in the process of negotiating that agreement.Panetta told Stars and Stripes, “My view is that they finally did say, ‘Yes.'”



Now that the Pentagon has unanimous consent from Iraq’s leaders, it will move forward on establishing what type of forces will remain and what their function will be.

Panetta made clear, however, that the U.S. will continue its commitment to withdrawing all combat troops from the country by the established deadline.

